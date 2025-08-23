Katni (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 23 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav participated in 'Mining Conclave 2025' held in Katni district on Saturday and expressed pleasure that the conclave was successful in exploring new opportunities in mineral exploration and mining.

According to a release, CM Yadav said that the state government received investment proposals worth Rs 56,414 crore from eight mining companies at the Katni Conclave.

He also highlighted that Madhya Pradesh never lagged behind in mineral resources and is now moving swiftly to become India's leading 'Mining State' in line with emerging opportunities and challenges. He emphasised that it was the right time to invest in Madhya Pradesh, assuring industrialists that the government would provide every possible support to help them realise their biggest ambitions.

The Chief Minister also informed that the State Government signed three important MoUs to strengthen the sector. With Coal India Limited for exploration, processing and development of critical minerals. With Texmin ISM Dhanbad for the use of Artificial Intelligence, IoT, Blockchain and Remote Sensing in mining. With IISER Bhopal for mineral exploration research. He said that these MoUs would give new heights to Madhya Pradesh's mining sector.

Highlighting the state's strengths, he noted that Madhya Pradesh has abundant land banks, electricity, and water. Soon, the state will also have air cargo facilities and two metropolitan cities.

The Chief Minister added that Katni is rich in minerals and now critical minerals are also being discovered. Just as Panna is famous for diamonds, Katni too may hold deposits of gold. Transparent policies have been implemented for development across all sectors. After organizing industrial conclaves, the government is now holding sector-based conclaves, including the Spiritual Conclave in Ujjain on August 27 and the Tourism Conclave in Gwalior on August 31.

CM Yadav also said that the state government is starting hospitals along with medical colleges on a PPP model. For setting up medical colleges, the government will provide 25 acres of land for just Rs 1. An MoU for four new medical colleges will be signed on August 25 in the presence of the Union Health Minister. To promote ease of doing business, the number of required approvals has been reduced from 29 to just 10. Labor laws have been amended to allow women to work in night shifts. "Other states are now learning from Madhya Pradesh's policies," he said, adding that the state government is working in full swing to make Madhya Pradesh the No. 1 state in the country. (ANI)

