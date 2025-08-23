New Delhi, August 23: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday took a strong jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for following a "very dangerous track", and accused the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha of working in coordination with "anti-India" George Soros. The Union Minister reiterated that despite these conspiracies, the country remained secure under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

In an interview with ANI, the Union Minister said, "Rahul Gandhi is going on a very dangerous track. George Soros says that one trillion dollars are kept to destabilise the Indian government. The anti-India Khalistan force sitting in Canada, the US, the UK, and many Left organisations are conspiring to work against the country. Rahul Gandhi and Congress are working in coordination with them and weakening the country. This is very worrisome. But no one can destabilise the country under PM Modi's leadership." Rahul Gandhi ‘Vote Chori’ Allegations: Kiren Rijiju Slams Congress Leader for ‘Attacking’ Institutions, Defends Election Commission Over Voter List Revision.

The Union Minister alleged that the Congress party had worked with anti-India groups whenever it failed to win elections. "... When Congress cannot win elections, then they and the forces against India together start attacking the government and the institutions so that the public loses faith in this country's institutions... They have repeatedly said that the judiciary and the Election Commission are sold, to weaken them..." Rijiju told ANI.

He further added that such actions were intended to create instability. "When they conspire to weaken the nation and the credibility of the government, then that results in agitation... They are working with the Leftist mentality..." Rijiju hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying that his own party MPs "get uncomfortable" when he speaks in Parliament and are apprehensive that he will do "anap-shanap baatein" and the party will have to bear the consequences. Rijiju alleged that Rahul Gandhi, who is Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, "does not listen to his own party members". Rahul Gandhi Urges Citizens to Safeguard Voting Rights, Protect Democracy.

"Rahul Gandhi kuch bolte hain, unke saare MPs bahot uncomfortable ho jaate hain. Wo darte hain ye anapshanap baatein karenge, uska khamiyaza party ko bhugatna padta hai...(When Rahul Gandhi speaks, his MPs get uncomfortable what nonsense he will speak, the party will have to bear its consequences," he said. Rijiju recalled the Supreme Court's remarks over Rahul Gandhi's "Chowkidar chor" allegations and his being rapped over his remarks pertaining to India-China border tensions during Bharat Jodo Yatra.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)