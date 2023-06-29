Puducherry, Jun 29 (PTI) B Srinivas took over as the new Director General of Puducherry Police on Thursday, the first IPS officer from erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir cadre to head a police force after its merger with the Union Territory cadre.

Credited with the revival of intelligence operations in the Kashmir Valley after the 2010 unrest, Srinivas assumed office at the Puducherry Police headquarters at Dumas Street here.

Puducherry comprises two districts, Karaikal and Puducherry. Puducherry district comprises the Puducherry region and outlying administrative units of Mahe and Yanam, which are enclaves in Kerala and Andhra Pradesh respectively.

The 1991-batch IPS officer brings with him expertise in improving intelligence mechanisms in the coastal areas of Puducherry and Mahe.

Immediately after taking over, Srinivas called on Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister N Rangaswamy.

After the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status and division into two union territories in 2019, the erstwhile state's police cadre was merged with the Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram, and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre.

Srinivas has become the first IPS officer from the erstwhile state to lead a union territory.

He started his career as the superintendent of police in Kargil and later in Srinagar. He made a mark for himself during his tenure as deputy inspector general in north Kashmir.

He attained the position of inspector general (North) due to his extraordinary work in controlling terrorism in north Kashmir.

He was later promoted as inspector general (Kashmir) but his tenure was shortened due to a Pakistan-sponsored agitation over the "rape and murder" of two women in Shopian. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) later found the women were neither raped nor murdered and uncovered the conspiracy behind the case.

After a brief tenure at the headquarters, Srinivas became the CID chief and revitalised the department by emphasising Human Intelligence (HUMINT).

During the PDP's tenure, the IPS officer joined central deputation, serving in the National Thermal Power Corporation and the Sashastra Seema Bal.

He was appointed to lead the CID in Jammu and Kashmir when the Centre revoked the erstwhile state's special status under Article 370 of the Constitution on August 5, 2019.

