New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): Shatrujeet Kapur, a 1990-batch Haryana cadre Indian Police Service officer, on Monday assumed charge as the Director General (DG) of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

Meanwhile, in the presence of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, an important Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Government of Uttarakhand and the ITBP under the "Healthy Border Campaign" at the Chief Minister's residence. Health Minister Dhan Singh Rawat and Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bahuguna were also present on the occasion.

The objective of the MoU is to provide integrated primary healthcare services to residents of 108 border villages across the districts of Pithoragarh, Chamoli, and Uttarkashi. The initiative is being launched as Phase I to ensure access to healthcare services in remote and border areas.

Under the MoU, ITBP Headquarters, Northern Frontier, Dehradun, has been designated as the First Party, while the Department of Medical Health and Family Welfare, Government of Uttarakhand, is the Second Party. As per the agreement, the ITBP will arrange qualified doctors and paramedical staff and make MI Rooms and telemedicine facilities available.

Border villages will be visited regularly as per a fixed schedule to provide healthcare services to local residents. Maintenance of beneficiaries' medical health cards and records, along with proper management of equipment, medicines, and consumables, will also be ensured.

The Uttarakhand government will provide demographic data of the concerned villages and supply essential medical equipment at the initial stage. Based on consumption, a continuous supply of medicines and other materials will be ensured every six months.

In emergency situations, evacuation, communication support, and responsibility for ownership and replacement of equipment will be borne by the state government.

ITBP officials informed that, as per the current status of the earlier MoU between the ITBP and the Uttarakhand government for the supply of local products, 25 per cent supply began on a trial basis in November 2024, while 100 per cent supply commenced in March 2025.

Under this arrangement, products such as live sheep and goats, live poultry, Himalayan trout fish, fresh milk, paneer, and TPM are being procured through various cooperative institutions.

So far, approximately 3,79,650.23 kilograms and 3,25,318.72 litres of products have been procured, with the total estimated cost exceeding Rs 11.94 crore. The initiative is benefiting livestock, fish, and dairy farmers, while promoting local products and strengthening the rural economy. (ANI)

