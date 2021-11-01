New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani on Monday called on people to share on social media details of any women vendors or entrepreneurs who are looking to grow their businesses using #NariSeKharidari to create more opportunities for them.

She said this can help scores of women striving hard to fulfil their dreams and support Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a women-led development.

"If you know any female vendor/entrepreneur who seeks to grow her business, share details using #NariSeKharidari & create more opportunities for her.

"Your tweet can help scores of women striving hard to fulfil their dreams. Let's support Hon PM's vision of Women-led Development!" Irani tweeted.

