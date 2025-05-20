Batala (Punjab) [India], May 20 (ANI): In a significant crackdown, Punjab Police dismantled a terror module of the banned Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), backed by Pakistan's ISI, and following an encounter arrested six operatives who were involved in a failed grenade attack on a liquor vend in Batala.

The terror operation was directed by foreign-based handlers Maninder Billa, based in Portugal, and Mannu Agwan, who recently took operational control of BKI following the arrest of Happy Passian in the United States.

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav posted on X on Tuesday that the arrested individuals, identified as Jatin Kumar alias Rohan, Barinder Singh alias Sajan, Rahul Masih, Abraham alias Rohit, Sohit, and Sunil Kumar, were receiving direct instructions from Billa and Agwan, under the command of BKI mastermind Harwinder Singh Rinda.

During the operation, Jatin Kumar was injured in an exchange of fire with police while being taken for recovery. He opened fire on the police team, sustaining injuries in retaliatory action, and is currently admitted to Civil Hospital, Batala.

Police recovered a 30-bore pistol from the module, the Punjab Police DGP said.

A case has been registered at PS Civil Lines, Batala, under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Meanwhile, on Friday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) searched 15 locations in Punjab, in connection with the grenade attack on a police station in Gurdaspur district in December last year.

The searches, carried out in the Gurdaspur, Batala, Amritsar, and Kapurthala districts of Punjab, led to the seizure of various incriminating materials, including mobiles, digital devices, and documents.

On the radar were premises of suspects linked with US-based BKI operative and gangster Harpreet Singh alias Happy Passian and his nodes Shamsher Singh Shera alias Honey, along with others based in various countries.

A key aide of Pakistan-based BKI terrorist Harwinder Singh alias Rinda, Happy, is responsible for recently orchestrating numerous grenade attacks on multiple police stations and police posts in the states of Punjab and Haryana.

NIA investigations in the case relating to the hand grenade attack on Police Station Ghanie Ke Bangar in district Gurdaspur had revealed that the arrested accused, who had committed the crime, was acting on the directions of Happy, along with Shamsher and other aides.

As per NIA investigations, BKI's operatives, based in various countries, were engaged in a criminal conspiracy to recruit and train India-based associates, provide funds, weapons and explosives to the field operatives of the terror outfit. (ANI)

