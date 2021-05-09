Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], May 9 (ANI): Amid rising cases of coronavirus infections across the state, the International Society For Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) Siliguri has started distributing food among COVID-19 patients.

Food packets were distributed to around 50 COVID-19 positive patients and their families on Saturday as they were unable to cook food being away from home.

Nam Krishna Das, Public Relations Officer, ISKCON Siliguri told ANI, "According to the demands, we are providing free meals rich in protein, especially to differently-abled persons who have tested COVID positive. Several beneficiaries have expressed gratitude and welcomed the move."

Meanwhile, with an aim to make people aware of the COVID-19 protocols, the Ambulance Drivers Association, Siliguri organised an "Ambulance Rally" on Saturday evening.

More than ten ambulances took part in the rally.

Speaking to ANI, Jotinmay Das, Secretary of the association said, "People are still not following the Covid guidelines which is very risky for them. They are still indifferent to the use of mask, sanitizers and physical distance. If people follow all of Covid protocols, they won't need an ambulance."

India has been registering more than four lakh new COVID-19 infections in past couple of days. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)