New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday informed that the first patient arrived at Shakur Basti COVID Care Center of Railways in the national capital. Isolation coaches were set up by Northern Railway at Shakur Basti are ready to receive coronavirus patients.

"The first patient arrived at Shakur Basti COVID Care Center of Railways in New Delhi. We are committed to provide all necessary help in this fight against COVID-19," Goyal tweeted.

According to the Northern Railway, 503 isolation coaches have been placed at 9 stations of Delhi since June 17 on the demand of the Delhi government. This facility will be used for patients having very mild to mild symptoms.

Rajiv Chaudhry, General Manager Northern & North Central Railways informed that patients have started arriving at the isolation coaches placed at Shakur Basti Railway Station from today.

Northern Railway will be responsible for the basic infrastructure and maintenance of the premises.

Cleaning and Sanitization of platforms, providing housekeeping materials (Linen & blankets), management of bio-toilets, power and electric supply arrangements, watering, communication facilities, signage and marking of different areas will be provided by the Railway.

Oxygen cylinders in the coaches will be provided by the Railways. Catering is to be provided by the Railways. This will include meals three times a day and tea in the morning and evening.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) will provide security at the railway station premises and the platform area where the coaches have been placed. Delhi Police will be in-charge of the security arrangements outside and adjoining areas of the station.

The identification, transportation, admission and discharge of the patients will be the responsibility of the Health Department of the Delhi government.

The patients are to be treated for the condition as per the DGHS protocol, and have to be shifted to covid healthcare center in case their health deteriorates by ambulances provided by DGHS/Hospital.

According to the Northern Railway, these coaches have been attached with Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital, Pitampura.

"The hospital is to provide the requisite medicines, medical equipment and material along with coach attendants. Coach sanitation and waste segregation & disposal will also be the responsibility of the hospital," read the release.

A reception centre has been opened at the station for the administration of the COVID care coaches and the patients.

An Emergency control room has also been set up at the site by the Railways that will be manned 24x7 by the railway officials for coordinating and providing Railway related assistance. (ANI)

