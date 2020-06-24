At age of 23 normally a person use to get business guidelines , here is the person who stated his journey at very small age of 17 years from Gujarat,

Abhishek panara is a Business mentor for the start-up in Gujarat and doing best over the online social media platforms to distribute free content on start up success like sharing on youtube videos , he is managing a portfolio of Orinda Tiles Groups as a strategy planner and owning Various startups like Lappen Fashion.

His idea behind the free mentorship is to build a better India by contributing this ways , he is Creator of *better India mission* over the interest supported locally on His city for the atmanirbhar movement recently promoted by Our Prime Minister, on that thought he is supporting and giving a free bites to those who contact him over the internet.

Amazingly when he is asked why this in name of India when you can do it for money , he said "India is country where more than 50% of its population below the age of 25 and more than 65% below the age of 35. And the probability that at the end of 2020, the average age of an Indian will be 29 years, compared to 37 for China and 48 for Japan meanwhile india has Youth power if it's guided to true routs of entrepreneurship than the 33% of the skilled people who are employed can be converted to job Givers"

By this means of work Abhishek panara and his team is doing extremely important work for the youth over the various platforms of social media and internet.