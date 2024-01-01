New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): Minutes after the X-ray Polarimeter Satellite (XPoSat) to study X-ray emission from various celestial sources was launched successfully, ISRO announced that the lift-off was normal.

Addressing the scientists after the successful launch of the mission, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief S Somanath said the PSLV-C58 vehicle placed the satellite precisely into the intended orbit of 650 km, with a 6-degree inclination.

"From this point, the orbit of the PSLV will be reduced to a lower orbit, where the upper stage of the PSLV which is now described as POEM will carry out experiments with nine of the onboard payloads and that will take some time," Somanath added.

He said the orbit is "excellent" and the distance from the targetted orbit is just 3 kms in circular orbit of 650 kms. Inclination is 0.01 degree, which is one of the excellent conditions.

He also apprised that the solar panel of the launched satellite has been deployed sucessfully.

The satellite that was launched from Sriharikota spaceport on Monday at 9.10 am, as scheduled, among others, would offer insights into space-based polarisation measurements of X-ray emission from various celestial sources.

The objective of the mission is to measure polarisation of X-rays in the energy band 8-30keV emanating from about 50 potential cosmic sources through Thomson Scattering by POLIX payload. To carry out long term spectral and temporal studies of cosmic X-ray sources in the energy band 0.8-15keV by XSPECT payload. To carry out polarisation and spectroscopic measurements of X-ray emissions from cosmic sources by POLIX and XSPECT payloads respectively in the common energy band.

The emission mechanism from various astronomical sources such as blackhole, neutron stars, active galactic nuclei, pulsar wind nebulae etc. originates from complex physical processes and are challenging to understand. The exact nature of the emission from such sources still poses deeper challenges to astronomers. The polarimetry measurements add two more dimension to understanding, the degree of polarization and the angle of polarization and thus is a diagnostic tool to understand the emission processes from astronomical sources.

In a stellar display of prowess, India soared to new heights in 2023 with the successful soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the south pole of moon and the launch of Aditya-L1, India's first solar mission.

These milestones not only secured India's standing in the global space economy but also fueled the engines for the private space sector in India.

Among other feats India now aims for are the Gaganyaan Mission in 2024, setting up 'Bharatiya Antariksha Station' by 2035, and sending the first Indian to the Moon by 2040. (ANI)

