Jamshedpur, January 1: Six people were killed and two others injured as the car they were travelling in hit a road divider in Jamshedpur city of Jharkhand on Monday morning, police said. The accident took place near Circuit House Square in Bistupur police station area around 5 am, an officer said. Jharkhand Road Accident: Car Loses Control, Collides With Divider in Jamshedpur; Six Dead.

Jamshedpur Car Crash

#WATCH | Jharkhand: 6 people died in a road accident in Jamshedpur after their car went uncontrolled and hit the divider. pic.twitter.com/Tm5Ju6MJ7V — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2024

Jamshedpur Senior Superintendent of Police Kaushal Kishore told PTI, "Eight persons were traveling in a five-seater car, which first hit a road divider and then a roadside pole. Five of them were killed on the spot, while three were taken to a hospital, where one more person succumbed to injuries while the remaining two are undergoing treatment." Further details are awaited.

