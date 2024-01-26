Valsad (Gujarat) [India], January 26 (ANI): Dr Yazdi Maneksha Italia, who has been conferred the Padma Shri Award for his work on sickle cell disease, said on Friday that the country's highest civilian honour belongs to his team.

Maneksha Italia from Gujarat, is a doctor who dedicated his life to fighting sickle cell anaemia among the Tribals of Gujarat.

Speaking with ANI, Italia said, "It is a good thing. I believe that this award is only in my name but it belongs to the whole of my team. Whatever I have done, it is with the help of the Valsad blood donation team..."

There are 132 names on the list of Padma Awardees this year, including two duo cases (in a duo case, the award is counted as one), as per the list below. The list comprises five Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan, and 110 Padma Shri Awards.

Thirty of the awardees are women, and the list also includes eight persons from categories of foreign non-resident Indian (NRI), person of Indian origin (PIO), overseas citizenship of India (OCI), and nine posthumous awardees.

The Padma Awards, which were instituted in 1954, are one of the highest civilian honours of India and are announced annually on the eve of Republic Day.

The awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher order), and Padma Shri (distinguished service).

The award seeks to recognise achievements in all fields of activities or disciplines where an element of public service is involved.

The Padma Awards are conferred on the recommendations by the Padma Awards Committee, which is constituted by the Prime Minister every year.

The Awards Committee is headed by Cabinet Secretary and includes the Home Secretary, Secretary to the President and four to six eminent persons as members. The recommendations of the committee are submitted to the Prime Minister and the President of India for approval.

Last year, the government announced 106 Padma Awards, including three duo cases. The list then comprised six Padma Vibhushans, nine Padma Bhushans, and 91 Padma Shri Awards.

Nineteen of the awardees were women, and the list also included two persons from the category of foreigners: NRI, PIO, OCI, and seven posthumous awardees. (ANI)

