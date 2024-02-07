New Delhi [India] , February 7 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress MLAs gathered at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, expressing their discontent with the central government's perceived neglect of the state and tax devolution. Congress Member of Parliament, K Suresh, highlighted the "step-mother" attitude towards Karnataka on Tuesday, emphasizing the gravity of the situation and the impact on the federal system.

"Karnataka CM and MLAs are protesting at the Jantar Mantar against the 'step-mother' attitude of the central government against Karnataka. It is unfortunate that a state has to come here to protest. It's a very serious matter. The federal system is also what the central government is destroying," Member of Parliament K Suresh, said.

Also Read | Dog Attack in Surat: Stray Dogs Kill Four-Year-Old Girl in Gujarat.

Suresh accused the central government of favoring BJP-ruled states with funds, schemes, and projects, while allegedly stalling legitimate requests from opposition-ruled states.

"Whatever the need for state government from the center, they are denying it. They are giving a lot of money, schemes and projects to the BJP-ruled states, but at the same time, whatever opposition rule states are requesting from the central government, there due share. They are delaying and not accepting the legitimate demands of the states ruled by the opposition parties. Even though the state assembly passed the act, the governor appointed by the BJP is not giving clearance. You know what the Tamil Nadu and Kerela governments are doing and what even other opposition-ruled states, even Delhi, are doing. This is the attitude of the BJP toward opposition-ruled states, that's why there is no way that Karnataka and their state government are coming here and doing protests in the Jantar Mantar against the central government," MP K Suresh said.

Also Read | Gyanvapi Mosque Case: Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee Objects to ASI Survey of Remaining Gyanvapi Cellars.

"They (BJP) have to rethink and reconsider, and to open their eyes , we are doing this protest," he added.

Meanwhile, calling the Karnataka Chief Minister's accusation of reduced tax devolution share by the Centre "unfounded," Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said that Siddaramaiah is playing dirty politics, and his remarks hold no solid ground.

CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar arrived in Delhi on Tuesday night to lead a protest by the Karnataka Congress against the central government's tax devolution policies in the national capital on Wednesday.

Also,former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP leader BS Yediyurappa criticized the ruling Congress government in the state for staging a protest in Delhi on Wednesday against the Centre's alleged financial injustice to Karnataka, stating that the Congress had no reason to protest and was merely attempting to create drama ahead of the upcoming elections. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)