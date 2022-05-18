Two trekkers from Uttar Pradesh went missing on Sunday during Khaliya Top trek in Pithoragarh. (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI): Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) is engaged in rescuing two missing trekkers in Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand, the Central Armed Police Force said on Wednesday.

The trekkers-- identified as Vishal Gangwar, 28, and Santosh Kumar, 30-- belong to Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly. They went for the Khaliya Top trek and were stranded at a difficult height near Birthi fall, Munsiyari when they somehow managed to call for help from their mobile after which their mobile battery died, said the ITBP.

Both Gangwar and Kumar were reported missing on Sunday during the Khaliya Top trek in Pithoragarh.

The trek is seven kilometers long and the Khaliya Top is located at an altitude of 14,500 feet. The trek route is covered with dense forest.

The ITBP made two teams search for the trekkers.

Finally, the force said, both the trekkers were spotted on Tuesday evening by one of the ITBP teams.

"They were found near Birthi Fall area which is away from the usual trekking route."

The condition of one of the trekkers was bad due to dehydration, said the ITBP, adding "both were stranded for more than 48 hours and were short of food and water".

The ITBP team provided them with food and drinking water, it further said.

"The rescue operation is still on. The team tried to call a rescue helicopter but due to steep gradient and forest and weather hazards, it was not possible to airlift them. The team is in the process of taking the trekkers to safety through the land route and the rescue operation is still on," the ITBP added. (ANI)

