Sikar, Aug 23 (PTI) An ITBP jawan and his wife were killed when their car was collided with a truck in Sadar area here on Tuesday, police said.

The collision occurred on Jaipur-Bikaner bypass Tuesday afternoon while overtaking the truck, they said.

Also Read | Delhi: First Successful Heart Transplant Operation Performed at RML Hospital.

Ashok Badhadhara (24), a resident of Gokulpura, was going to Laxmangarh in a car along with wife Ankita (22), police said. The couple has a four-year-old daughter.

The deceased Ashok was a head constable in ITBP. He was posted in Arunachal Pradesh.

Also Read | Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh Gets Bail Hours After Arrest Over Derogatory Remarks Against Prophet Muhammed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)