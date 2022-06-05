New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): An Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) team of mountaineers scaled the Mount Abi Gamin peak (24,131 feet) on June 2 and were seen chanting 'Badri Vishal Ki Jai'.

ITBP holds a unique distinction of successfully completing more than 230 mountaineering expeditions.

As per the ITBP, the team reached the base camp on June 4.

This ITBP Northern Frontier mountaineering expedition was launched on May 9, 2022 from Dehradun.

ITBP informed that the team was led by Deputy Commandant Kuldeep Kumar of the 2nd Battalion ITBP. As many as 14 members of the team and 4 High Altitude Sherpas scaled the peak.

Abi Gamin is located in the central Himalayas at the culminating point of the Zaskar Range. It is situated on the watershed of the upper Alaknanda and Dhauli rivers between the famous Mana and Niti passes on the Indo-Tibetan border.

Abi Gamin is the second highest peak in the immediate region, after Kamet. It is also one of the fifteen seven thousand meter peaks of Uttarakhand, and as such it is a significant peak.

The ITBP is known to have the rare distinction of having successfully completed more than 230 mountaineering expeditions over the years including the mighty Mount Everest 4 times.

Raised in 1962, the Force started scaling the Himalayan peaks in the late 1960s and at times, its formidable mountaineer's teams scaled 9 peaks in a single calendar year. It scaled many unclimbed peaks in the high himalayas. (ANI)

