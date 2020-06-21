Ladakh [India], June 21 (ANI): On the occasion of International Yoga Day, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel beating all odds performed asanas at an altitude of 18,000 feet, in sub-zero temperatures in Ladakh.

The personnel were seen neatly lined up in rows while doing yoga in the region which was covered with a white sheet of snow.

Also Read | International Yoga Day 2020: President Ram Nath Kovind, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Do Asanas, Amit Shah, Dr Harsh Vardhan and Others Share Greetings, Urge People to Practise Yoga At Home - See Pics.

They were seen performing pranayama and Surya namaskar with great discipline.

The sixth International Day of Yoga is being celebrated today.

Also Read | Pakistan Resorts to Heavy Shelling on LoC in Poonch District: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 21, 2020.

Yoga is found to be an important activity in the current coronavirus pandemic situation as its practice leads to both physical and emotional well-being and increases a person's ability to fight against the lethal infection in an effective manner.

This year, the celebration is centred around the theme "Yoga at Home, Yoga with Family". (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)