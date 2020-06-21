New Delhi, June 20: India is celebrating International Yoga Day on Sunday and people from across the globe shared their images performing different asanas of yoga from their home. President Ramnath Kovind, Amit Shah, Dr Harsh Vardhan, Colonel Rajyavardhan Rathore and others took to micro-blogging website and shared their greetings on International Yoga Day.

Expressing his greeting, President Ramnath Kovind took to Twitter and wrote, "Greetings on #InternationalYogaDay. The ancient science of Yoga is India’s great gift to the world. Glad to see more and more people adopting it. Amid stress and strife, especially with #Covid19, practicing Yoga can help keep the body fit and mind serene." He also shared two images of performing yoga. International Day of Yoga 2020: PM Narendra Modi Addresses Nation, Urges People to Practise Pranayam for Immunity, Hails Importance of Yoga at Home And With Family Regularly.

Greetings on #InternationalYogaDay. The ancient science of Yoga is India’s great gift to the world. Glad to see more and more people adopting it. Amid stress and strife, especially with #Covid19, practicing Yoga can help keep the body fit and mind serene. pic.twitter.com/1ZGqsTnn4A — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 21, 2020

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu also expressed his greetings. On his behalf, VP Secretariat wrote: "I am delighted to join the digital Yoga and Meditation Shivir organised by SPIC MACAY on the occasion of the International Day of Yoga."

I am delighted to join the digital Yoga and Meditation Shivir organised by SPIC MACAY on the occasion of the International Day of Yoga. #InternationalYogaDay pic.twitter.com/3muQW3P1IC — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) June 21, 2020

योग तन और मन, कार्य और विचार तथा मनुष्य और प्रकृति के बीच सामंजस्य स्थापित करने का एक माध्यम है। सम्पूर्ण मानवता को भारतीय संस्कृति के इस अनमोल उपहार को मोदी जी ने अपने प्रयासों से वैश्विक स्वीकृति प्रदान करवायी जिससे आज पूरे विश्व ने योग को अपनाया है। योग दिवस की शुभकामनाएँ pic.twitter.com/zY32aAH9t2 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 21, 2020

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Was seen practising different asanas on International Yoga Day.

Delhi: Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi performs yoga with people from different communities, on #InternationalYogaDay today. pic.twitter.com/xMHlzEI24f — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2020

Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said, "Gateway to a healthy body, strong mind and an energetic lifestyle, yoga helps us have positive thoughts and maintain spiritual well being. On #InternationalYogaDay2020 , let us all pledge to make it an integral part of our lifestyle.:

Gateway to a healthy body, strong mind and an energetic lifestyle, yoga helps us have positive thoughts and maintain spiritual well being. On #InternationalYogaDay2020 , let us all pledge to make it an integral part of our lifestyle. pic.twitter.com/YyhWadRfa2 — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) June 21, 2020

Also, former Union Minister and Olympian Colonel Rajyavardhan Rathore shared a video of performing Yoga.

This year's theme is "Yoga at Home and Yoga with Family" and PM has asked people to join the celebrations virtually. Earlier, PM Narendra Modi addressed the nation and requested the people to do yoga at home and with family regularly amid the coronavirus pandemic.

