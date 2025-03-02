Kochi, Mar 2 (PTI) A case has been registered against six students and two teachers of a government higher secondary school here in connection with an alleged incident of itching powder being thrown on a girl student last month, police said on Sunday.

A cop from Infopark police station said the case was registered on Saturday based on a complaint by the girl, who alleged that the itching powder was thrown on her in the first week of February.

The teachers have been booked under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, while the students have been charged under the Juvenile Justice Act, police said.

The incident came to light after the girl and her mother spoke about it on a TV channel.

Recounting the incident, the girl said she was resting her head on the desk after an exam when some students allegedly started throwing itching powder around, some of which fell on her.

She rushed to the washroom to wash it off, but the powder entered her private areas, causing severe discomfort, she said.

In the following days, her condition worsened, and due to the medication she was taking, she was unable to attend school or prepare properly for her upcoming SSLC exams, she claimed.

Her mother also described her daughter's ordeal and alleged that the school initially denied her permission to sit for the SSLC exams due to insufficient attendance.

However, following intervention by the General Education Department, the school has reportedly allowed the girl to take the exams.

The mother has demanded action against the students involved and the teachers who allegedly failed to provide timely assistance.

Police said they were handling the case cautiously as the students' exams were underway.

