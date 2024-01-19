Davos [Switzerland], January 19 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy spoke of the need to create sustainable models to make agriculture a profitable activity while addressing CET conference on Food Systems and Local Action, at the World Economic Forum annual meeting at Davos and urged leaders to "stand by the farmers."

Reddy started on a personal note, talking about his agricultural roots and that agriculture was "our culture."

Also Read | Amit Shah Inaugurates Cyber Security Operations Centre at Assam Rifles Campus in Shillong (Watch Video).

"I am a farmer's son, agriculture is our culture. I represent Telangana, a state in India, as the Chief Minister. I grew up in a small village and I understand the farmer's problem," said Telangana CM.

The audience, comprising World Food Prize Winner, David Nabbarro, and Vice President of Tanzania, Philip Mpango, cheered CM Sri Revanth Reddy when he concluded by saying, "Farmers have always helped the world. It is now time for the world to stand by the farmers."

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Two Shot Dead by Five Bike-Borne Assailants in Katihar, Probe Underway.

"In India, we have a big problem in agriculture: farmer suicide. This is the biggest problem in India. They cannot sell their produce...they can't make profits; they don't have...technology," CM Reddy can be heard saying in the video shared by the Chief Minister's Office on its official Twitter handle.

Highlighting the Congress government's 'Rythu Bharosa' in Telangana, the CM said, "My party (Congress) started the policy of minimum support price for farmers. We transfer money directly to the accounts of farmers for investments; its name is 'Rythu Bharosa'".

Among the Congress's Six Guarantees, Rythu Bharosa is the most expensive, as it promised financial assistance of Rs 15,000 per acre per year to farmers and tenant farmers and Rs 12,000 per acre to agriculture labourers every year, in two equal divisions for the rabi and kharif seasons.

During his address, CM Reddy said that his government is a pro-farmer government.

"My government is a farmer's government, and I have a dream to make farmers benefit more from MSP. If we can do it, it will stop 99 per cent of farmer's suicide. Just like return on investments in the corporate sector I request all leaders at WEF to help farmers always helped the world, and the world must now help farmers," he said.

Sharing the video on X, Telangana CMO said, "Addressing an exclusive and elite gathering at the CET conference on Food Systems and Local Action, at the @WEFAnnual Meeting at #Davos, Hon'ble Chief Minister Sri @Revanth_Anumula spoke of the need to create sustainable models to make agriculture a profitable activity."

"The audience, comprising World Food Prize Winner @DavidNabarro, and Vice President of Tanzania @dr_mpango , cheered CM Sri Revanth Reddy when he concluded by saying, "Farmers have always helped the world. It is now time for the world to stand by the farmers," the post added.

https://x.com/TelanganaCMO/status/1747914538240844173?s=20

CM Revanth met with World Economic Forum President Borge Brende on Monday. He also met the organisers of the World Economic Forum and other dignitaries and discussed the investment opportunities in Telangana.

The 54th Annual Conference of the World Economic Forum is underway in Davos, Switzerland. This conference will be held for three days. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)