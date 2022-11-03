New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) staged a protest outside the Aam Aadmi Party office in Delhi demanding a high-level investigation into the allegations levelled by jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar against AAP leader Satyendar Jain.

IYC President Srinivas BV alleged that the "character" of AAP has been "exposed" by Chandrashekhar's allegations.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Weather Forecast For November 4: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall in Southern Districts on Friday.

"The real business of the AAP is taking donations from corrupt, collecting money from criminals sitting in jail and sending money for campaigning in Gujarat," he alleged.

Jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar had written to the Delhi Lieutenant Governor on October 8 through his advocate Ashok K Singh, alleging that AAP leader Satyendar Jain 'extorted' Rs 10 crore from him in 2019 to ensure his safety in prison.

Also Read | Sagar Dhankar Murder Case: Delhi Court Grants Custody Parole to Accused Gaurav Laura To Appear in Class 12 Exam in Jhajjar.

Srinivas further alleged that corruption cases have been surfacing ever since the "AAP party came to power".

"This is a serious matter that has come to the fore, after liquor and education scam. This has proven that the only model of the Aam Aadmi Party is the corruption model," he alleged.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)