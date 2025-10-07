Doda, (Jammu & Kashmir) [India], October 7 (ANI): Doda, district of Jammu and Kashmir has been witnessing continuous rainfall for the last two days, bringing normal life to a standstill.

As per the predictions by the India Meteorological Department, the rain may continue in parts of Doda and adjoining regions over the next 24 hours.

Due to heavy rain, it has caused a significant drop in temperature, while waterlogging and slippery roads have been reported from several areas across the district. Plains area of District have received moderate to heavy rainfall, while higher reaches such as Bhaderwah, Bhalessa, and Sinthan Top experienced fresh snowfall.

The district administration has advised people to remain cautious, avoid unnecessary travel, and stay away from rivers, streams, and landslide-prone areas. Meanwhile, disaster management teams have been put on alert to respond to any untoward incidents due to the prevailing weather conditions.

Earlier, on September 6, several parts of Srinagar city, Jammu and Kashmir, were impacted by heavy rainfall, causing the temperature to dip.

Due to heavy rain, the Jammu and Kashmir government had ordered the closure of schools in the Jammu division following the Indian Meteorological Department's forecast of heavy rainfall in these areas.

According to the circular issued by the government, all government and private schools in Jammu will be closed from October 6 to 7.

Earlier intense rainfall in the Rajouri region caused significant damage. Residents faced challenges due to damaged homes, sunken roads, and destroyed crops.

Additionally, several landslides triggered by the rain have blocked many routes in the district.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall in North Bengal triggered landslides and severe waterlogging, resulting in extensive damage, road blockages, and loss of life in several districts, including Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri.

At least 18 people were reported to be killed in Darjeeling as in incessant rain that wreaked havoc in West Bengal's north on Saturday night and early Sunday, the district authorities confirmed on Monday. (ANI)

