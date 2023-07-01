Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 1 (ANI): Srinagar Police arrested one Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror associate from the Batmaloo bus stand of the Union Territory, said police on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Yasir Ahmed Ittoo. Four perfume Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) were recovered from him, added Srinagar Police.

FIR under the relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act has been registered against Yasir.

"FIR under sections 3/5 of Explosive Substances Act, 7/25 of IA Act & 13, 23 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act registered in Batmaloo PS", said the Srinagar Police.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

