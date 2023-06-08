Jammu, Jun 8 (PTI) The crime branch of Jammu and Kashmir police on Thursday arrested two brothers involved in an alleged rape case in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, officials said.

Those arrested have been identified as Bittu Singh and Kewal Krishan. The duo had been absconding since 2017, they said.

They have been arrested after well-coordinated and integrated efforts put in by a vigilant team of the crime branch of Jammu constituted for this purpose, officials said.

The case owes its origin to the complaint lodged by one Bali Ram with police station Basohli on the allegation of rape. The case was then transferred to the crime branch in Jammu for an in-depth investigation, they said.

After conducting the investigation substantial evidence was collected, including foreign science laboratory (FSL) report, following which opinion and allegations levelled against the brothers were proved, they said, adding that a charge sheet of the case was produced against the accused persons in the court of law.

However, a charge sheet against absconding Bittu and Kewel was produced under Section 512 Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) as both of them were at large, evading their arrest by constantly changing locations within the union territory, officials said.

The accused have been handed over to police station Basohli for further proceedings as warranted under law, they added.

