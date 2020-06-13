Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | J-K: 2 Hizbul Mujahideen Terrorists Killed in Encounter

Agency News ANI| Jun 13, 2020 09:28 AM IST
Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 13 (ANI): A precision operation was carried out in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district which ensured no collateral damage. Two terrorists of Hizbul Mujahideen were eliminated.

Two pistols with ammunition and three grenades were recovered. The operation is over.

Also Read | India Crosses 3-Lakh Mark In Coronavirus Cases, Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 11,458 New COVID-19 Cases: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 13, 2020.

The encounter took place at Kulgam district-Anantnag district border in Jammu and Kashmir, earlier today. According to Army's record, the area comes under Anantnag district and as per Police record, it comes under Kulgam district. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

