India News | J-K: 2 Hizbul Mujahideen Terrorists Killed in Encounter

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 13 (ANI): A precision operation was carried out in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district which ensured no collateral damage. Two terrorists of Hizbul Mujahideen were eliminated.

Two pistols with ammunition and three grenades were recovered. The operation is over.

The encounter took place at Kulgam district-Anantnag district border in Jammu and Kashmir, earlier today. According to Army's record, the area comes under Anantnag district and as per Police record, it comes under Kulgam district. (ANI)

