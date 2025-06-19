Bhaderwah (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 19 (ANI): The Indian Army's 4 Rashtriya Rifles has intensified patrolling in the dense forests and hilly terrain of Bhaderwah in Jammu and Kashmir to strengthen the security grid and ensure peace in the region.

The increased patrolling aims to reassure both residents and tourists, and to prevent any anti-social or disruptive activities. With major tourist spots reopening in Jammu and Kashmir, the Army has enhanced security arrangements to ensure the safety of all visitors and locals.

With the recent opening of major tourist spots in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army has stepped up security measures to ensure the safety of every individual visiting or residing in the region. Four Rashtriya Rifles of the Indian Army have intensified patrolling in the dense forests and hilly terrains of Bhaderwah.

The foot patrols are being supported by drones to carry out aerial surveillance in remote areas, allowing the Army to monitor difficult terrains more effectively.

A senior officer of the 4 Rashtriya Rifles stated, "Our focus is to leave no gaps in the security grid. We regularly patrol dense and remote forest areas to ensure complete area domination and maintain the serenity and safety that Bhaderwah is known for."

Bhaderwah, located in the Doda district, has witnessed terror-related incidents in the past. The Army's strong presence in the area has helped monitor and prevent such activities.

In response to previous attacks, security forces have stepped up surveillance and taken a proactive approach to track and eliminate foreign terrorists operating in the region.

The Army's counter-terrorism operations in Doda have yielded positive results, further reinforcing regional security.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the Indian Army's 4 Rashtriya Rifles unit empowered local youth and prepared them for upcoming Territorial Army (TA) recruitment rallies. Based in Bhaderwah, the unit launched a pre-recruitment training programme in the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The registration for the training session began in the morning at the Army camp in Sarna, Bhaderwah.The initiative is part of the Army's broader mission to empower and engage youth from remote areas of Jammu and Kashmir by preparing them for a career in the armed forces.

The training aims to enhance participants' physical fitness, discipline, and overall readiness to meet the rigorous demands of the recruitment process. (ANI)

