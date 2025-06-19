New Delhi, June 18: The first flight carrying over 100 students, who were evacuated to Armenia from war-torn Iran, landed in Delhi in the early hours on Thursday. Amid escalating conflict between Israel and Iran, Indian students in Tehran were moved out of the city, 110 of them crossing the border into Armenia, through arrangements made by the Indian Embassy on Tuesday under 'Operation Sindhu'. ‘Not Too Late for Iran To Give Up Arms’: Donald Trump Won’t Disclose Whether He Will Move Forward With US Strikes, Says ‘Nobody Knows What I’m Going To Do’.

Flight Carrying over 100 Indian Students Lands in Delhi

#WATCH | Flight carrying 110 Indian Nationals evacuated from Iran, lands in Delhi. Mariam Roz, a student evacuated from Iran, says, "The Indian Embassy had already prepared everything for us. We did not face any issues. We are travelling for three days, so we are tired... The… pic.twitter.com/EIi6z7Kgsi — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2025

#WATCH | Flight carrying 110 Indian Nationals evacuated from Iran, lands in Delhi. A student evacuated from Iran, says, "I am a final year MBBS student at Urmia University... We saw drones and missiles. We were scared... We are happy to return to India and are very thankful to… pic.twitter.com/Fuahu2XdG0 — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2025

#WATCH | Flight carrying 110 Indian Nationals evacuated from Iran, lands in Delhi. Ghazal, a student evacuated from Iran, says, "We are all very happy that we returned home and the Indian Embassy evacuated us properly. We are very thankful to them... The situation in Urmia,… pic.twitter.com/vGA8txEWa2 — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2025

The Jammu and Kashmir Students' Association thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for launching the evacuation effort. "We remain hopeful that all remaining students will be evacuated soon," the association said in a statement.

