Jammu, Jan 25 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday setup Terror Monitoring Group (TMG) to monitor terror-related activities in the Union Territory, officials said.

The 20-member group will be headed by a senior superintendent of police (SSP), they said.

"Sanction is hereby accorded to the creation of twenty posts in different categories for establishment of terror monitoring group in police," Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Raj Kumar Goyal said in an order issued here.

The group will have one SSP, six deputy superintendents of police, six inspectors, six head constables and one follower, the order said.

