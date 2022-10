Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 22 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir administration detained 106 drug traffickers under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1988.

In order to curb the drug menace in Kashmir Division, the Divisional Administration of Kashmir on Saturday said that 106 detention orders had been issued till today during the current year under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance Act, 1988, (PIT-NDPS), said a press release.

Also Read | Dog Attack in Madhya Pradesh: Five-Year-Old Mauled To Death by Pack of Stray Dogs in Khargone.

According to the statement of the Divisional Commissioner's Office, 23 detention orders under PIT-NDPS were issued in Srinagar, Budgam (10), Ganderbal (01), Anantnag (4), Kulgam (8), Pulwama (13), Shopian (4), Baramulla (15), Bandipora (4) and Kupwara (24), added the statement.

The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole had earlier directed District Administrations to take strict actions against those involved in the illicit trafficking of drugs and are repetitive offenders. (ANI)

Also Read | Ayodhya Deepotsav 2022 Video: About 18 Lakh Earthen Lamps to Be Lit Tomorrow; Laser Show, Ramlilas Part of Diwali Celebrations.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)