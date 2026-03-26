Students sitting for a recent accounting examination were met with an unexpected surprise when they discovered that the fictional protagonists of the hit series Dhurandhar 2 were featured in their question paper. The exam, which surfaced on social media earlier this week, used the show’s characters to frame complex financial scenarios and ledger entries. The creative approach has since gone viral, drawing widespread praise from fans and educators alike for bridging the gap between pop culture and academic assessment. Aamir Khan REACTS to ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Buzz, Reveals He Is Yet To Watch Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar’s Espionage Thriller Series (Watch Video).

‘Dhurandhar’ Characters Make It to Exam Question Paper

The question paper, reportedly from a commerce department examination, substituted standard placeholders like "Person A" and "Person B" with the names of lead characters from the popular franchise, including Rehman Dakait, Hamza Ali Mazari, Uzair Baloch, Jameel Jamali, Ajay Sanyal and SP Chaudhary Aslam. Students were tasked with calculating the profit and loss statements and balance sheets for businesses managed by these fictional personalities.

Hamza Ali Mazari, Uzair Baloch, Rehman Dakait and Other ‘Dhurandhar’ Characters Appear on Accounts Paper

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Rather than focusing on generic corporate entities, the questions mirrored the character dynamics and business ventures seen in the show. This specific detail transformed a typically dense subject accounting into a relatable narrative for the students, many of whom are avid viewers of the series.

Netizens React to ‘Peak Detailing’

The images of the paper quickly migrated to social platforms, where the hashtag "Dhurandhar2" began trending. Fans of the show were quick to point out the accuracy of the references, with many labelling the move as "peak detailing." A user wrote, "Rehman Dakait died on December 5, 2025. Peak Detailing sir." Another wrote, "The best kind of teacher finds a way to make the subject interesting."

Netizens React to Viral ‘Dhurandhar’ Question Paper

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

The inclusion of Dhurandhar 2 characters is part of a growing trend where educators incorporate elements of popular media to increase student engagement. By using "Easter eggs" from movies, shows, or trending memes, instructors find they can maintain a student’s focus longer during high-pressure testing environments. ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Star Arjun Rampal’s Girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades SLAMS Shobhaa De’s Criticism of His ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ Chant (View Post).

‘Dhurandhar 2’ Box Office

While the series is making waves in classrooms, it is performing even more explosively at the global box office. As of March 26, 2026, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has officially crossed the INR 1,000 crore mark worldwide in just seven days, making it the fastest Bollywood film to reach this milestone. Led by Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy thriller shattered records with a massive domestic opening of over INR 102 crore on its first day.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 26, 2026 11:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).