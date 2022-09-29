Jammu, Sep 29 (PTI) Security forces accompanied by sniffer dogs carried out an extensive search of the inter-state bus terminal here after suspected terrorists triggered a blast in a parked bus in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district early Thursday, officials said.

A high alert has been sounded in the Jammu region after the blast. Earlier, a similar explosion took place in Udhampur but there was no casualty, police said.

Loudspeaker-fitted police vehicles were make announcements in Katra and Ramnagar towns asking pilgrims, locals and commuters to keep an eye on suspected objects and persons.

The special operations group (SOG) of J-K Police armed with sniffer dogs carried out searches and a sanitisation operation in the bus stand area of Jammu city, the officials said.

Security was beefed up at the bus stand and vehicles coming into the city were being searched at various checkpoints, they said.

In Katra town, the base camp of Mata Vaishno Devi cave shrine located in Trikuta hills, security was tightened to ensure a smooth yatra during Navratri. Thousands of pilgrims arrive in the holy town daily from various parts of the country to pay obeisance at the cave shrine.

In the Ramnagar area of Udhampur district, where the blast took place, police swung into action and carried out search of buses and other public transport vehicles.

Similar searches were carried out in Kathua, Samba and Reasi districts, the officials said.

In Rajouri, where Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to address a rally on October 4, a high-level security setup has been activated in and around the venue of the event, they said.

