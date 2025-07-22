Reasi (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 22 (ANI): In view of continuous heavy rainfall in the region, authorities have opened all the gates of the Salal Dam in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district to regulate the rising water level of the Chenab River.

The step has been taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety and structural integrity of the dam, officials said.

Dam authorities, in coordination with the district administration, have been closely monitoring the situation. The persistent rainfall led to a sharp increase in inflow, prompting a controlled release of water from the reservoir to prevent any overflow or downstream flooding.

An official from the Salal Dam Management stated that the release of water is being carried out in a phased and regulated manner. Adequate warnings and advisories have already been issued to residents of low-lying areas and those living along the riverbanks to stay alert and take necessary precautions.

Teams from the district administration, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and local police have been kept on standby to deal with any emergency situation. The administration has appealed to people to avoid unnecessary movement near the river.

Earlier, in June, the authorities opened multiple spillway gates of the Salal Dam in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district due to a continuous rise in water levels in the Chenab River following heavy rainfall in the region.

Officials also issued advisories urging locals to stay away from the riverbanks and follow all safety instructions.

The gates were opened to safely discharge excess water and prevent any possible flooding downstream.

According to a prior report, Heavy rainfall across parts of Jammu and Kashmir led to a rise in the water level of the Chenab River, causing an overflow at the Baglihar Hydroelectric Power Project. (ANI)

