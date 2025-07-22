Gurugram, July 22: A 24-year-old man tragically died after jumping into the Ghaggar river in Haryana's Panchkula to retrieve a friend’s mobile phone on Sunday evening, July 20. The deceased, identified as Sudhir from Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad, was living in Panchkula’s Sector-6 and was the father of two children.

Sudhir had gone with friends to Burj Kotia, a local tourist spot, when a friend’s phone accidentally fell into the river from a bridge, Hindustan Times reported, citing police. In a bid to retrieve it, Sudhir jumped into the water but hit a submerged rock, sustaining critical injuries. He was rushed to the Sector-6 civil hospital, where he was declared dead. Nuh Shocker: Refusing To Give INR 20 to Drug Addict Son in Haryana Costs 56-Year-Old Woman Her Life, Accused Taken Into Custody.

Man Dies After Jumping Into River To Retrieve Friend’s Phone in Haryana

Police said initial statements from his friends indicate no foul play. A post-mortem was conducted on Monday, July 21, and the body was handed over to the family. The police said they are awaiting the detailed report to confirm the exact cause of death. Haryana Shocker: Father Drugs, Strangles Son and Daughter to Death for Opposing His Second Marriage Plans in Bhiwani; Arrested.

Last week, a 47-year-old retired Indian Army man from Haryana died after being hit by a truck on the Salimgarh Flyover in central Delhi. Mahender Pal from Palwal was the sole bread-earner of his family and is survived by his 41-year-old wife and two sons. The incident took place around 2 am on July 15. Pal was travelling with his son and other family members to Palwal when their car's tyre got punctured near the Salimgarh Flyover, they said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 22, 2025 01:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).