Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 28 (ANI): Police in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag have deployed special assistance teams to provide immediate aid to vehicles affected by slippery roads and heavy snowfall.

According to an official release, these teams have been deployed at key points throughout the district to provide timely relief and ensure the safety of commuters facing challenges due to adverse weather conditions.

Also Read | US Embassy in India Scripts Record, Issues 1 Million Visas for Second Consecutive Year.

"Special assistance teams have been deployed at key points throughout the district. These teams are equipped to provide immediate aid to vehicles and commuters impacted by slippery roads and heavy snowfall," the release said.

"The public is advised to exercise caution while travelling in such weather conditions. For emergencies or assistance, citizens are encouraged to Dial 112," it added.

Also Read | Manmohan Singh Funeral: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Writes to PM Narendra Modi, Seeks Site for Former Prime Minister's Memorial.

Police said that 24/7 helpline numbers have been established to cater to those in need during this period.

The picturesque city of Srinagar, known for its serene landscapes and scenic beauty welcomed the winter season with its first snowfall of the year on Friday.

The Baramulla district in the union territory also received a fresh spell of snowfall on Friday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast isolated light rain and snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir until December 30 (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)