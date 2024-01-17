Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 17 (ANI): An improvised explosive device (IED) was recovered and destroyed in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, the Army said.

The IED was recovered near Chowkibal on Srinagar-Chowkibal highway in the north Kashmir district.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Army Averts Major Tragedy, Recovers and Destroys IED Planted by Terrorists in Kupwara.

Taking to social media handle, the official account of Chinar Corps posted on X, "IED Recovered near Chowkibal on Srinagar - Chowkibal Highway. ChinarWarriors averted a major terror incident today by recovering and in-situ destroying an IED near Chowkibal on the Srinagar - Chowkibal Highway."

"The Indian Army stands by its commitment to keep Kashmir terror-free," it added.

Also Read | Telangana Fire: Blaze Erupts at Barrel Manufacturing Company Complex in Rangareddy; No Casualties Reported.

Earlier a week ago, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Jammu and Kashmir police recovered improvised explosive devices (IEDs) along with a wireless communication device and bullets during a cordon and search operation (CASO) in the Manjakote area of Rajouri district.

The CRPF and police launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Hayatpura village of Manjakote in Rajouri and recovered the material kept hidden for further use by terrorists. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)