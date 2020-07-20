Kargil (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 19 (ANI): An Indian Army jawan lost his life when he accidentally stepped on an old unexploded explosive device in the Kargil sector on Sunday.

Indian Army officials said that the incident happened near the Line of Control in the Kargil sector.

Also Read | Earthquake in Maharashtra | Quake of 3.5 Magnitude Strikes Satara District : Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 19, 2020.

"One Indian Army jawan lost his life near the Line of Control in Kargil sector, when he accidentally stepped on an old unexploded explosive device," said Indian Army officials. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)