Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 28 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Monday condemned the Pahalgam terror attack and endorsed the diplomatic measures announced by the Union Government after the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security.

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary moved a resolution at the J&K Legislative Assembly during a special session to address the April 22 terror attack at Pahalgam.

Also Read | Growing Jobs for Women: India Sees 92% Surge in Job Applications for Enterprise Roles in 2025, Apna Platform Sees Record-Breaking 1.81 Crore Applications.

The resolution emphasised the attack as an assault on the values of "Kashmiriyat", the Constitution, and the spirit of unity, peace, and harmony in Jammu and Kashmir and expressed full solidarity with the victims and their families, offering condolences to those affected.

The resolution condemned the terror attack and expressed solidarity with the victims.

Also Read | Sextortion in Bengaluru: Fraudster Posing As Female Doctor From Delhi Extorts INR 5.5 Lakh From Man Using Morphed Video After Sending Facebook Friend Request, Case Registered.

Members of the Assembly also observed a two-minute silence to pay homage to the 26 people killed in the April 22 attack.

As per the resolution document, "This House expresses its profound shock and anguish at the barbaric and inhumane attack perpetrated on innocent civilians at Pahalgam. This House unequivocally condemns the heinous, cowardly act that resulted in the loss of innocent lives."

The resolution recognised the sacrifice of Shaheed Syed Adil Hussain Shah, who laid down his life while attempting to save tourists during the attack.

"Such acts of terror are a direct assault on the ethos of Kashmiriyat, the values enshrined in our Constitution, and the spirit of unity, peace, and harmony that have long characterised Jammu & Kashmir and our Nation. This House stands in full solidarity with the victims and their families. We extend our deepest condolences to those who have suffered irreparable loss and affirm our collective resolve to share in their grief and support them in their hour of need," the document read.

"This House salutes the supreme sacrifice of Shaheed Syed Adil Hussain Shah, who, while bravely attempting to save tourists, laid down his life. His courage and selflessness embody the true spirit of Kashmir and shall serve as an enduring inspiration for future generations," it added.

The resolution further acknowledged the unity and resilience shown by the people of Jammu and Kashmir in the aftermath of the attack and their support for the victims. It also endorsed the Union Government's diplomatic announcement on April 23, 2025, following a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security.

"This House endorses the diplomatic measures announced by the Union Government on 23rd April 2025 after the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security," the document read.

The attack is one of the deadliest attacks in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike, in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed. Following the Pahalgam terror attack, India has taken strong measures against Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)