Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 23 (ANI): To raise awareness about environmental conservation, authorities celebrated International Biodiversity Day at Tagore Hall in Srinagar on Friday with a gathering of students, forest officials, and nature enthusiasts.

The event, organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Biodiversity Council, aimed to educate people, particularly the youth, about the importance of biodiversity, healthy forests, green mountains, meadows, and water bodies. Experts highlighted how climate change and global warming are drastically altering the environment, creating daily challenges for people.

Eminent speakers, including forest department officials, academicians, biologists, botanists, columnists, and wildlife experts, delivered lectures on the urgent need for robust biodiversity to safeguard future generations.

A large number of students from various schools and colleges attended the event. The participants demanded that the government should organise monthly progress in educational institutions to further educate the youth about environmental conservation.

"I believe that biodiversity should not be celebrated only on a single day. It should be a priority every day. We must always strive to protect our environment and maintain a healthy ecosystem," Alam Syed, a student told ANI.

"If we look at the ozone layer, for example, pollution levels were much lower in the past, and the ozone layer was in better condition. Now, however, due to increased pollution, we are experiencing extreme heat waves as a result of ozone layer depletion. Our ecosystem is deteriorating more and more.

"That is why I believe that whatever initiatives we are taking now--no matter how small--should be implemented in our daily lives. Whether in schools, colleges, or on campuses, we should spread more awareness about biodiversity and environmental conservation," he added. (ANI)

