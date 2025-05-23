Mumbai, May 23: A 35-year-old woman from Thiruvankulam in Kerala's Ernakulam district has been admitted to killing her three-and-a-half-year-old daughter in a case that is extremely upsetting. The woman allegedly threw the child into a river because she was worried about the girl's safety after her uncle allegedly raped and sexually assaulted her.

According to a report by News 18, the deceased father had remarried after divorcing the mother, and the child had been living with him. The woman told investigators that she was more anxious after having a disturbing dream about her daughter's health. After the child was reported missing, she confessed to her actions during a police investigation because she felt alone and emotionally overburdened. Inquiry after the child was reported missing. Kerala Shocker: 34-Year-Old Female Lawyer, 2 Daughters Die by Suicide in Kottayam Over Family Issues.

According to the police, the uncle acknowledged raping the child on multiple occasions. Doctors reported suspicious wounds and marks on the child's body during the postmortem, and they discovered evidence of sexual abuse. The Puthenkurish police investigated and detained the accused in light of this information. After being thoroughly questioned, he admitted to the crime. Kerala Shocker: Madrassa Teacher Arrested for Branding Student With Iron Box, Smearing Chilli Powder on Private Parts.

When the 35-year-old mother allegedly threw her daughter into a river on Monday, May 19, the incident became public knowledge. The father filed a police complaint after the child, who was under her mother's care, vanished.

The mother first reported that her daughter had vanished while returning home from an Anganwadi centre on a bus. But more interrogation and CCTV footage revealed the truth. Later, during a search near the Moozhikkulam bridge, authorities found the child's body. The case has been given to a special team of 22 officers, including female staff. A male relative who allegedly harmed the child has also been taken into custody by investigators. Officials affirmed that additional legal action is

