Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 28 (ANI): As part of the nationwide Sewa Pakhwada campaign, the Bhaderwah Development Authority (BDA) in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district organised a cleanliness drive at the famous tourist destination, Lake View Resort Bhaderwah.

The initiative, aligned with the objectives of the Swachh Bharat Mission, aimed to foster a culture of cleanliness, civic responsibility, and environmental awareness among both residents and tourists. The BDA team, staff from JK Tourism, hoteliers, tourists and volunteers enthusiastically participated in the drive, cleaning the resort's surroundings and engaging the public in discussions on hygiene and sanitation.

BDA officials, while addressing the participants, highlighted the significance of maintaining cleanliness at all tourist destinations to enhance visitor experience and safeguard Bhaderwah's natural heritage. They reiterated that such efforts are essential steps towards realising the vision of PM Viksit Bharat@2047, a clean, developed, and sustainable India.

JS. Jasrotia, Chief Executive Officer, Bhaderwah Development Authority, said, "The Sewa Pakhwada initiative, observed from 17th September to 2nd October, is being actively implemented by the Bhaderwah Development Authority through various activities, including cleanliness and plantation drives. At the famous tourist spot Lake View Resort, we witnessed enthusiastic participation from our staff, local hoteliers, tourists, and members of the community, all coming together to promote cleanliness and environmental awareness."

"We want to assure all visitors that Bhaderwah is a safe and welcoming destination. All tourist spots are open and fully operational. This year, in collaboration with the Jammu & Kashmir Tourism Department, administration and other departments, we are also working on plans to introduce and promote winter sports activities in Bhaderwah," he added. (ANI)

