Kolkata, September 28: Local Authorities in West Bengal’s Kolkata will declare the Kolkata Fatafat Result today, September 28, 2025. Players can check the Kolkata FF result live through websites such as kolkataff.com, and kolkataff.in to know the winning numbers for all rounds of the day. The Kolkata FF lottery, managed by local authorities, operates like Satta Matka, allowing participants to select numbers and place bets throughout the week. Lottery enthusiasts can stay updated with live results on the official portals to track their bets.

Results are announced progressively across eight rounds, or "Bazis," starting from 10 AM and continuing every 90 minutes. The Kolkata Fatafat Result for September 28, 2025, provides a detailed chart of winning numbers that participants can view online or by scrolling down below. The game is exclusive to Kolkata and requires players to be physically present in the city to participate. By visiting the websites mentioned above, players can access the complete Kolkata FF result chart for the day. For anyone looking to keep up with the latest updates, live charts offer an easy way to track results without missing any round. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, September 27, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Live Chart for September 28, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM 134 - - 8 - -

5th Bazi 04:03 PM 6th Bazi 05:33 PM 7th Bazi 07:03 PM 8th Baazi 08:33 PM - - - - - - - -

If you are interested in trying your luck with Kolkata Fatafat, it is important to know that the game is legal in West Bengal, one of the 13 Indian states where lotteries are permitted. Kolkata FF is played by selecting numbers across multiple Bazis, and participants must calculate passing record numbers to win, making it more challenging than regular lotteries. Players looking for guidance can find numerous YouTube tutorials that explain the rules, strategies, and tips for participating effectively. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

Besides West Bengal, states like Kerala, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Maharashtra also operate legal lotteries, including popular games such as Shillong Teer and Nagaland State Lotteries. While these lotteries attract enthusiasts nationwide, LatestLY advises caution, as participation carries financial risks and potential legal and monetary repercussions.

