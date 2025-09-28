Mumbai, September 28: Is there a stock market holiday next month? Will the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) remain open in October? If you're an investor or trader and looking for answers to such questions, then we have got you covered. The Indian stock market is likely to remain closed for trading for several days in October. The upcoming month will see the NSE and BSE stay shut for a total of eleven days. Wondering why?

Well, that's because there are three trading holidays in October 2025 as per the NSE and BSE trading holiday list. In addition to the official trading holidays, both stock exchanges will remain closed for trading for eight days, including all Saturdays and Sundays of the month. The eight days when NSE and BSE will stay shut in October include four Sundays and four Saturdays. Scroll below to check the complete list of stock market holidays in the coming month with the dates and days. Bank Holidays in October 2025: From Gandhi Jayanti to Durga Puja and Diwali, Banks To Remain Closed for More Than 15 Days Next Month; Check Full List of Bank Holiday Dates.

Official Trading Holidays in October 2025

Date: Day: Stock Market Holiday: October 2 Thursday Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra October 21 Tuesday Diwali Laxmi Pujan October 22 Wednesday Diwali Balipratipada

List of Share Market Holidays in October 2025

Date: Day: Stock Market Open or Closed: October 4 Saturday Stock market closed October 5 Sunday Stock market closed October 11 Saturday Stock market closed October 12 Sunday Stock market closed October 18 Saturday Stock market closed October 19 Sunday Stock market closed October 25 Saturday Stock market closed October 26 Sunday Stock market closed

Stock Market To Remain Closed for 11 Days in October 2025

There are three designated stock market holidays in October 2025. The trading holidays in October, when the NSE and BSE will stay shut for trading, include October 2 for Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra, October 21 for Diwali Laxmi Pujan and October 22 for Diwali Balipratipada. In addition to these three designated share market holidays, the stock market will remain closed for trading on all Saturdays and Sundays of the month on account of regular weekend holidays.

These holidays are on four Saturdays: October 4, October 11, October 18 and October 25 and four Sundays: October 5, October 12, October 19 and October 26. While October 21 is a stock market holiday, NSE and BSE said that Muhurat Trading will be conducted on that day, and timings for the same will be notified through a circular. Meanwhile, the next official trading holiday of 2025 is on November 5 on account of Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev. Gazetted Holidays 2025 Full Calendar: Check Public and Bank Holiday Dates for Central and Government Office in India.

The last trading holiday of the year will be observed on December 25 for Christmas, when both stock exchanges will remain shut for trading. In addition to the stock market holidays, banks will remain closed for more than 15 days in October 2025.

