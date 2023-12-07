Jammu, Dec 7 (PTI) The BJP's Jammu and Kashmir unit president Ravinder Raina on Thursday hailed the move to nominate two members from the Kashmiri migrant community and one representing displaced persons from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) to the legislative assembly.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have provided justice to marginalised communities in Jammu and Kashmir through reservation in the assembly, Raina said, a day after the Lok Sabha passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill.

Also Read | Ban on Cellphone: New Zealand To Ban Phone Use During School Day for All Students.

"We thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the core of our hearts for the reservation of two seats for the displaced community of Kashmiri Pandits and one seat for the PoJK (Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir) refugees in the assembly. It is a historic decision," Raina told reporters here.

Modi and Shah "have given justice to these communities who have suffered a lot over decades under previous dispensations," he said.

Also Read | UGC Approves Guidelines for Short-Term Skill Courses in Higher Educational Institutes.

Raina reaffirmed the BJP's readiness for assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir and expressed confidence that the party will win more than 50 seats to form the government in the Union territory.

"The announcement of elections is up to the Election Commission of India. But we are ready for elections," he said.

Responding to a question on reservation for the Gujjars, Raina assured that there would be no reduction in the 10 percent quota under the ST category, reiterating statements made by the Union home minister and the lieutenant governor.

BJP vice president G L Raina expressed gratitude towards Modi and Shah for nominating two seats in the assembly for Kashmiri migrants.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)