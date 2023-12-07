Ban on Cellphone: New Zealand To Ban Phone Use During School Day for All Students

Wellington, December 7: The New Zealand government has been working to lift school achievement in the basics which starts with removing distractions such as the cellphone use in school. New Zealand will ban cellphone use during the school day for all students so they can focus on their learning, Education Minister Erica Stanford said on Thursday. Smartphone Addiction in Children: Yogi Adityanath Government Plans To Wean Away Primary School Children From Mobile Phones by Promoting Traditional Indian Games

Cellphone use has long been a problem in New Zealand classrooms. The 2022 Program for International Student Assessment (PISA) results released this week found that Kiwi kids ranked fifth in the world for being distracted by digital devices, with around half of students reporting they become distracted in most or every lesson, Xinhua news agency reported. Mobile Screen Time Limit for Kids: China Plans Two-Hour Daily Limit of Smartphone Screen Time for Children

There is clear evidence that removing distractions like cellphone use has a positive impact on student achievement and wellbeing, Stanford added. New Zealand schools that have banned cellphone use report

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 07, 2023 04:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).