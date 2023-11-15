Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 15 (ANI): Bodies of as many as 25 people have been retrieved after a bus carrying them plunged into a gorge near the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

The mishap took place as the bus travelling from Kishtwar to Jammu veered off the road and rolled down the steep slope near Trungal in the Assar area.

"25 bodies have recovered so far, rescue operation is going on," Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

Earlier, Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh took to microblogging site X to confim that five people were killed and that the injured had being shifted to District Hospital Kistwar and Government Medical College Doda.

He also said that he had spoken to the Doda District Commissioner, Harvinder Singh.The Union Minister also added in his post that all possible help is being provided to the injured people.

"Helicopter service to be arranged for shifting the more injured ones. All possible help, as required being provided. I am in constant touch," Singh said.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti condoled the loss of lives in a post on X.

"Deeply shocked & saddened about the tragic road accident at Assar in Doda. Deepest condolences to the families of those feared dead & hope the administration expedites rescue operations," Muft posted on X. (ANI)

