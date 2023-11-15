Lucknow, November 15: In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh, a youth was allegedly hacked to death in Gorakhpur by three people, including two brothers. After killing the deceased, the accused took his body on a bike and reportedly dumped it in the Rapti River. After the incident came to light, the police arrested three youths in connection with the alleged murder case.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has launched an operation to search for the deceased person's body, reports Aaj Tak. The brutal incident occurred in Pipri village of Nausadh Chowki area of ​​the Gida police station area ahead of the festival of Bhai Dooj. The alleged incident came to light after the deceased, identified as Umesh Chauhan (35), son of Umesh Chauhan, disappeared on the night of the Diwali festival. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Four-Year-Old Girl Raped, Murdered in Farrukhabad District, Accused Arrested.

Chauhan's family launched a manhunt to search for him after his disappearance; however, their efforts proved futile. The family became suspicious when, the following day, locals found blood on the ground near the new colony next to the village. Soon, they alerted the cops, who began an investigation, and after some interrogation, they detained two brothers.

During questioning, cops learned shocking facts from the duo. The siblings told cops that they killed Umesh with an axe and later threw his body into Rapti River. Police officials said that the accused killed Umesh with an axe near Pipri New Colony. Later, they dragged his body for about two hundred meters before putting it on a bike and dumping it in the river.

Hearing their confessions, the police and SDRF team launched a search operation to retrieve the deceased's body. However, the body was not recovered till late evening. The duo is believed to have killed Umesh to avenge their sister's death. Nearly ten years ago, the deceased was in a one-sided love with a girl from the village. But when she refused his proposal, he allegedly threw acid on her. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Two Men Mercilessly Beat Lady, Throw Her On Ground in Hamirpur; Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

Back then, the girl's brother, identified as Upendra, was also with her and had sustained burn injuries. Upendra had pledged to kill Umesh, and on the day of Diwali, he, along with his brother, killed Umesh with an axe to avenge their sister's death ahead of the Bhai Dooj festival.

