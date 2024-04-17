Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 17 (ANI): A civilian, hailing from Bihar, was shot dead by the terrorists in the Bijbehara area of South Kashmir's Anantnag district on Wednesday evening.

According to Kashmir Police, the civilian, hailing from Bihar, identified as Raja Shah, was fired upon by the terrorists in Bijbehara.

Taking to social media handle X, Kashmir Zone Police posted, "Terrorists fired upon and critically injured one person identified as Raju Shah, a resident of Bihar, at Jablipora Bijbehera, Anantnag."

He has been evacuated to the hospital for treatment, and the area was cordoned off soon after the incident, said police.

The police further informed, that the injured person, who was shot at by terrorists, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

"The injured person, who was shot at by terrorists, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. A search operation is underway in the area. Further details are to follow," said the police.

Further details on the matter are awaited.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah expressed shock and sadness at the news of the civilian's death, who succumbed to grievous injuries after being shot at in Bijbehara on Wednesday.

They vehemently condemned the attack, emphasising that such acts of terror hinder peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti also offered her condolences to the civilian who was shot dead by terrorists in Bijbehara.

"Condemn this senseless act of violence. My deepest condolences to his family," posted the PDP chief on X. (ANI)

