Srinagar, Feb 27 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed condolences to Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Thursday over the passing of his father-in-law.

In a statement, the ruling National Conference (NC) said that the Chief Minister and his father, NC president Farooq Abdullah, extended their sympathies and condolences to Mirwaiz and party leader and MLA Justice (retd) Hasnain Masoodi, during their time of bereavement.

Mirwaiz's father-in-law, Ghulam Sibtain Masoodi, was also the brother of NC MLA Hasnain Masoodi.

"Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah prayed for peace for the departed soul in the highest realms of Jannat and strength for the grieving family," the NC statement said.

The statement also mentioned that senior Abdullah attended the funeral prayers of the deceased.Other party leaders also offered their heartfelt condolences to the Mirwaiz and Masoodi families during this challenging time, the party added.PTI SSB

