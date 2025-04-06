Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 6 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, alongside Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju, inaugurated the Lok Sanvardhan Parv in Srinagar.

The event celebrated the cultural diversity and artistic heritage of Jammu and Kashmir while addressing regional challenges.

Also Read | Noida Shocker: Woman Kills 2 Children, Dies by Suicide After Quarrel With Husband Over Breakfast in Bisrakh; Probe On.

In his address, Omar Abdullah underscored the diversity of India and the collective responsibility of all its citizens in the country's progress.

He stated, "In our country, there are no people with the same mindset. There are no people who follow a single lifestyle. There are no people who cook or eat the same. There are no people who speak the same language. In the development of this country, all of us have a role to play. And we will all share in this development."

Also Read | Agniveer Quota in Police: Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini Says 'Agniveers' Will Be Provided 20% Reservation in State Police Recruitment.

Abdullah took the opportunity to raise concerns about the difficulties faced by local artisans, particularly in reaching broader markets.

He noted the lack of involvement of younger generations in traditional handicrafts, which have long been a hallmark of the region's culture.

He specifically mentioned the challenges these artisans face despite their skilled craftsmanship. "If you talk to the people involved in handicrafts here, they will tell you that while they are doing the work, they face difficulties in reaching the market," he added.

"In our plea to you, Mr. Rijiju, we request you to keep an eye of compassion on Jammu and Kashmir. There is no shortage of troubles here, whether it's unemployment or other issues. I know that under your ministry, there are many schemes where you help with education, training, and other aspects," Abdullah said, urging Rijiju to support the region's proposals.

He also called for help in making Jammu and Kashmir an equal partner in the country's development. "Our effort will be to make Jammu and Kashmir an equal partner in the country's development. Wherever you can help, wherever our proposals reach you, we request you to kindly support them and give your permission so that the people of Jammu and Kashmir can benefit."

The Lok Samvardhan Parv aims to provide a vibrant national platform for artisans and culinary experts from minority communities to showcase their crafts and traditional cuisines. Coinciding with the Tulip season--a major tourist attraction in Srinagar--the event is expected to draw significant footfall, enhancing market exposure and livelihood opportunities for the participants.

The event will run up to April 13 and will feature over 100 artisans from 25 States and Union Territories.

16 culinary experts from 12 states will offer a rich gastronomic journey through regional delicacies, including Kashmiri culinary's signature wazwan, Gujarati cuisine, 'Bihar ka Swad', 'UP ki Chaat' and 'Flavour & Fire Paan'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)