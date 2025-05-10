Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 10 (ANI): After the tragic demise of J-K Administration Services officer Raj Kumar Thapa, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah met Thapa's family on Saturday and expressed his condolences.

J&K Chief Minister's Office posted on X and said, "Paid my heartfelt condolences to the family of Dr. Raj Kumar Thapa, JKAS, ADDC Rajouri, who lost his life in the line of duty today due to shelling by Pakistan. His service and sacrifice will never be forgotten. The Government stands firmly with his family in this hour of grief."

Earlier, CM Abdullah expressed grief and offered his condolences to Thapa, who lost his life after his home in Rajouri was targeted due to shelling from Pakistan.

"Devastating news from Rajouri. We have lost a dedicated officer of the J&K Administration Services. Just yesterday he was accompanying the Deputy CM around the district & attended the online meeting I chaired. Today the residence of the officer was hit by Pak shelling as they targeted Rajouri town killing our Additional District Development Commissioner Raj Kumar Thappa. I've no words to express my shock & sadness at this terrible loss of life. May his soul rest in peace", Omar Abdullah's X post read.

People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti also expressed her deep sorrow over Thapa's demise.

She extended her condolences to Thappa's bereaved family, praying for his soul to rest in peace.

Civilian areas in Jammu's Rajouri district suffered damage due to shelling by Pakistan. A series of explosions damaged several houses and properties across the region, triggering panic among residents. According to locals, smoke rose after loud explosions were reported in Rajouri.

Meanwhile, India launched the retaliatory strikes immediately after Pakistan attacked 26 locations across India. Intermittent firing is still going on at several places along the Line of Control. (ANI)

